Previous
Photo 3417
Lady Of The Manor
We went to Wollaton Park this morning for a walk.
I've always wanted to do this photo, Elsie as lady of the manor. It's slightly overexposed as the sky was just so dull today, but it does create a striking whippet photo
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
6
2
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3497
photos
123
followers
100
following
3410
3411
3412
3413
3414
3415
3416
3417
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd March 2025 10:52am
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
whippet
,
nottingham
,
wollaton park
,
sighthound
Beverley
ace
Ooo An awesome capture… perfect capture of Elsie.
March 22nd, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
And what a lady 😍
March 22nd, 2025
Philippa R
Gorgeous, she looks right at home, your princess!
March 22nd, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
She is definitely Queen of all she surveys!
March 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh yes - so regal
March 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha mistress of all she surveys!
Great Elsie capture!
March 22nd, 2025
Great Elsie capture!