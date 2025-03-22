Previous
Lady Of The Manor by phil_howcroft
Photo 3417

Lady Of The Manor

We went to Wollaton Park this morning for a walk.

I've always wanted to do this photo, Elsie as lady of the manor. It's slightly overexposed as the sky was just so dull today, but it does create a striking whippet photo
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Ooo An awesome capture… perfect capture of Elsie.
March 22nd, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
And what a lady 😍
March 22nd, 2025  
Philippa R
Gorgeous, she looks right at home, your princess!
March 22nd, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
She is definitely Queen of all she surveys!
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh yes - so regal
March 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha mistress of all she surveys!
Great Elsie capture!
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact