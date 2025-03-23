Sign up
Previous
Photo 3418
Here Elsie
Elsie in full flight on this afternoons walk to the Duck Park
This is cropped significantly as I was on the wide angle setting on my Little SonyRX100VII
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
6
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3498
photos
124
followers
101
following
936% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd March 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
running
,
whippet
,
parklife
Lesley
ace
Ah she’s loving it!
March 23rd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
she does Lesley , she does big circles when she runs
March 24th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I think they call them 'zoomies'! Love to see!
March 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! She's flying!
March 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot of Elsie in action !
March 24th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a fun action shot! Love the way her ears are back and her tail is flying!
March 24th, 2025
