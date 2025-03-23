Previous
Here Elsie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3418

Here Elsie

Elsie in full flight on this afternoons walk to the Duck Park

This is cropped significantly as I was on the wide angle setting on my Little SonyRX100VII
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Lesley ace
Ah she’s loving it!
March 23rd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 she does Lesley , she does big circles when she runs
March 24th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I think they call them 'zoomies'! Love to see!
March 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! She's flying!
March 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot of Elsie in action !
March 24th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a fun action shot! Love the way her ears are back and her tail is flying!
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
