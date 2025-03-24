Sign up
Previous
Photo 3419
Front Seat View : Nottingham Tram
This is my view from the front seat of the tram.
It's unusual to have a view with nobody in front of you as the area immediately in front of the seat is usually full of standing passengers.
Mobile Phone shot, the tram has just left the Royal Centre / Theatre Royal stop, next stop, Market Square
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
tram
,
transport
,
net
,
nottingham
,
nctx
Beverley
ace
Super shot… I used to love hopping on & off the trams…
March 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
You were right up front! Nicely captured.
March 24th, 2025
