Previous
Front Seat View : Nottingham Tram by phil_howcroft
Photo 3419

Front Seat View : Nottingham Tram

This is my view from the front seat of the tram.

It's unusual to have a view with nobody in front of you as the area immediately in front of the seat is usually full of standing passengers.

Mobile Phone shot, the tram has just left the Royal Centre / Theatre Royal stop, next stop, Market Square
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super shot… I used to love hopping on & off the trams…
March 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
You were right up front! Nicely captured.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact