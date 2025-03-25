100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 465 : Derek and Bernadette

I was in Arnold this afternoon with my late fathers Leica film Camera doing some street photography, the Leica lllf is from 1951. I was about to take some photos in the car park behind the Doctors. As I raised my camera I saw Derek and Bernadette walking towards me.



I didn’t want to take a candid shot of them both so I waited for them to pass me. As they approached I smiled and told them I was taking some street photos and pointed to my film Camera.



“This is from 1951, my Dad’s old Leica camera, over 70 years old”



“It’s still younger than me” replied Bernadette



“I used to have one, it’s with my son now” replied Derek



Derek admired my camera and I told him I had a black and white film loaded into it.



I asked them were they were going and Bernadette told me they were only going to one shop.



I asked them if I could take a photo of them both and they were both really pleased that I did



Can you walk towards the pub wall and I will take your photo there.



“Derek can’t stand for a long time” (he was using a walking stick).



I shot a few photos on the Leica, explaining I had to manually focus the lens. I thought it wasn’t right to mess about taking a light-meter reading, so guessed the settings based on the shots I’d done earlier in the walk.



I also took a few quick photos with my Sony RX100V111.



Derek told me there used to be a travelling fair back in the day where we were stood and also went to to tell me that they had their silver wedding celebrations in the back room of the pub behind them. They will be celebrating 67 years of marriage at the weekend.



That was it I didn’t want to take too much of their time especially after Bernadette’s comment about Derek’s legs. I walked them down to the pedestrian crossing and wished them all the best. Bernadette said it was really nice to meet me.



I really like the way Bernadette looks on in admiration as Derek tells me some stories of old Arnold. I will post the Leica photos when I have finished the film and had it developed and scanned.

