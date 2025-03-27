Previous
Connection by phil_howcroft
Connection

This walkway / footbridge, connects Mansfield Bus station with Mansfield Railway Station.

I thought it might make a photo.

I let Jane walk ahead and clicked.

It suited mono
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Carole Sandford ace
It does suit b&w. I like the leading line, vanishing point & repetitions. Well spotted.
March 28th, 2025  
