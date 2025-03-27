Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3422
Connection
This walkway / footbridge, connects Mansfield Bus station with Mansfield Railway Station.
I thought it might make a photo.
I let Jane walk ahead and clicked.
It suited mono
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3503
photos
124
followers
101
following
937% complete
View this month »
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
26th March 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street photography
,
mono
,
walkway
,
railway station
,
bus station
,
mansfield
,
footbridge
,
streetie
Carole Sandford
ace
It does suit b&w. I like the leading line, vanishing point & repetitions. Well spotted.
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close