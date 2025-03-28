Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3423
Making Footprints
Alfie had "watered our garden" ...well he got a massive red watering can and with Jane's help poured the contents onto the garden and some onto the patio.
Jane suggested he could make some footprints, Elsie being a whippet isn't too keen on water.
Friday morning fun on our patio. with a tad contre jour lighting
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3503
photos
124
followers
101
following
937% complete
View this month »
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
28th March 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
water
,
pet
,
patio
,
grandson
,
whippet
,
contre jour
Mags
ace
That's too adorable! =)
March 28th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you so much mags
March 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Elsie looks bemused! Alfie, is clearly having a great time! Lovely shot & shadows.
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close