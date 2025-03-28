Previous
Making Footprints by phil_howcroft
Making Footprints

Alfie had "watered our garden" ...well he got a massive red watering can and with Jane's help poured the contents onto the garden and some onto the patio.

Jane suggested he could make some footprints, Elsie being a whippet isn't too keen on water.

Friday morning fun on our patio. with a tad contre jour lighting
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
That's too adorable! =)
March 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam thank you so much mags
March 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Elsie looks bemused! Alfie, is clearly having a great time! Lovely shot & shadows.
March 28th, 2025  
