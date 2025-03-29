Previous
Do you want your nails painting Papa ? by phil_howcroft
Do you want your nails painting Papa ?

We went to Claire and Matts today for a Mother's Day Dinner (lunch to some).

We played out in the garden with Willow and Alfie, water fights , bike riding , blowing bubbles , playing on the slide and trampoline, everything 4 and 2 years olds love doing !!!

Willow asked me if I wanted my nails painting and got her "children's nail varnish bottles" and proceeded to paint both hands !!!

"What colour do you want Papa"?

"Purple please willow"

"Pink Papa"

"Next Colour Papa"

"Orange"

"This Blue one Papa"

"Another Blue Papa"

"Another Pink Papa"

I eventually got orange and purple on my other hand !

Thanks Claire, Matt, Willow and Alfie for a fun afternoon
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

Zilli~ ace
She did a nice job 😂
March 29th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli very professional for a 4 year old !!!
March 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Making memories! Great way to spend the day!
March 29th, 2025  
Brigette ace
Good job Willow 😍
March 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
You need the union jack on here 😁
March 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Sounds like a fun day with the grands.
March 30th, 2025  
