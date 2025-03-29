Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
Do you want your nails painting Papa ?
We went to Claire and Matts today for a Mother's Day Dinner (lunch to some).
We played out in the garden with Willow and Alfie, water fights , bike riding , blowing bubbles , playing on the slide and trampoline, everything 4 and 2 years olds love doing !!!
Willow asked me if I wanted my nails painting and got her "children's nail varnish bottles" and proceeded to paint both hands !!!
"What colour do you want Papa"?
"Purple please willow"
"Pink Papa"
"Next Colour Papa"
"Orange"
"This Blue one Papa"
"Another Blue Papa"
"Another Pink Papa"
I eventually got orange and purple on my other hand !
Thanks Claire, Matt, Willow and Alfie for a fun afternoon
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
6
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3504
photos
125
followers
101
following
938% complete
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
29th March 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nails
,
colours
Zilli~
ace
She did a nice job 😂
March 29th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
very professional for a 4 year old !!!
March 29th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Making memories! Great way to spend the day!
March 29th, 2025
Brigette
ace
Good job Willow 😍
March 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
You need the union jack on here 😁
March 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Sounds like a fun day with the grands.
March 30th, 2025
