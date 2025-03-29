Do you want your nails painting Papa ?

We went to Claire and Matts today for a Mother's Day Dinner (lunch to some).



We played out in the garden with Willow and Alfie, water fights , bike riding , blowing bubbles , playing on the slide and trampoline, everything 4 and 2 years olds love doing !!!



Willow asked me if I wanted my nails painting and got her "children's nail varnish bottles" and proceeded to paint both hands !!!



"What colour do you want Papa"?



"Purple please willow"



"Pink Papa"



"Next Colour Papa"



"Orange"



"This Blue one Papa"



"Another Blue Papa"



"Another Pink Papa"



I eventually got orange and purple on my other hand !



Thanks Claire, Matt, Willow and Alfie for a fun afternoon