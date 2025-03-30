Sing It Bold

We went to Nottingham this afternoon, there was a fabulous free event taking place in the market square



The "Ay Up Market" , taking part over 3 days, hosted over 80 independent market stalls, children's entertainment, street acts and a musical event by local promoter Cultural Vibrations, a showcase of multi genre performances representing music from Nottingham & around the world.



Genres include: Reggae, Soul, RnB, Gospel, Classical, Contemporary Folk, Indie, West African and Southern Asian Percussion, Global Beats, Brass and Blues.



This is Sing it Bold, a community gospel choir ,

BBC Gospel Choir Of The Year Finalists, and a non audition community choir.



They were really good btw

