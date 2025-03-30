Previous
Sing It Bold by phil_howcroft
Photo 3425

Sing It Bold

We went to Nottingham this afternoon, there was a fabulous free event taking place in the market square

The "Ay Up Market" , taking part over 3 days, hosted over 80 independent market stalls, children's entertainment, street acts and a musical event by local promoter Cultural Vibrations, a showcase of multi genre performances representing music from Nottingham & around the world.

Genres include: Reggae, Soul, RnB, Gospel, Classical, Contemporary Folk, Indie, West African and Southern Asian Percussion, Global Beats, Brass and Blues.

This is Sing it Bold, a community gospel choir ,
BBC Gospel Choir Of The Year Finalists, and a non audition community choir.

They were really good btw
30th March 2025

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Sounds great!
March 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' it was a really fabulous afternoon , "one love" people listening to the music were of all ages and all ethnicities singing and dancing together on a sunny afternoon. A really feel good event
March 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Sounds like fun 🤩
March 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli it was zilli :)
March 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I love the name, “ the ay up market”! Being from Loughborough I want to add “me duck” onto the “ay up”!😂
Looks like a great event!
March 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford I think the addition of "Mi Duck" was probably too long for the marketing literature , it was a feel good event Carole
March 30th, 2025  
Lesley ace
How lovely, I imagine that would be great to get involved in.
March 30th, 2025  
