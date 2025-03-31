Previous
Selecta Belly by phil_howcroft
Photo 3426

Selecta Belly

Selecta Belly, a reggae DJ at yesterdays Eh up Market.

Getting the crowd all excited and dancing !
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Nice pose you caught there
March 31st, 2025  
jackie edwards ace
How fun for you all! Hope you danced!
March 31st, 2025  
Philippa R
Great capture Phil, full of movement!
March 31st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@jackies365 I had a little dance as I stood there taking photos , had a good sing song too !!!
March 31st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' it was easy to take photos , albeit the projector LED thing at the back made exposure a little tricky
March 31st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar thank you Philippa , I think so too
March 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
Doing his job! Great shot!
March 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Ya got the rhythm!
March 31st, 2025  
