100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 466 : Luke

This is Luke, who I met on Sunday at the Eh up Market in Nottingham.

Luke is a singer who had just entertained a large crowd in the performance stage of the market. Luke is from Nottingham and of Jamaican heritage, he performs in clubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and at Weddings. He works in Nottingham and the East Midlands, but his insta’ page says he also performs at venues on the East Coast (Skegness).

Luke sang some Reggae classics and had the crowd in the palm of his hand, many dancing and singing along. He even threw in a couple of Billy Ocean banging tunes, “Love Really Hurts without You” (go on admit it, you started humming and singing it as soon as you saw the title).

He did a 30 minute slot and after his performance he stayed to watch the next artist. He was standing near some black canvas screens near the artist area to the side of the stage, so I wandered over to ask him for a photo, noting that the black screens would make a great backdrop for a portrait. As you can see the portrait of Luke turned out really well, almost like a promotional portrait.

Thanks for entertaining us Luke, thanks for the photo and have a great summer season with your music.
Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
Great pic and yes, I did start singing it too!
April 1st, 2025  
Philippa R
Perfect portrait!
April 1st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait, gorgeous white teeth peaking through the smile
April 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice portrait and story!
April 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A great portrait Phil!
April 1st, 2025  
