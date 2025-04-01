100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 466 : Luke

This is Luke, who I met on Sunday at the Eh up Market in Nottingham.



Luke is a singer who had just entertained a large crowd in the performance stage of the market. Luke is from Nottingham and of Jamaican heritage, he performs in clubs, bars, restaurants, hotels and at Weddings. He works in Nottingham and the East Midlands, but his insta’ page says he also performs at venues on the East Coast (Skegness).



Luke sang some Reggae classics and had the crowd in the palm of his hand, many dancing and singing along. He even threw in a couple of Billy Ocean banging tunes, “Love Really Hurts without You” (go on admit it, you started humming and singing it as soon as you saw the title).



He did a 30 minute slot and after his performance he stayed to watch the next artist. He was standing near some black canvas screens near the artist area to the side of the stage, so I wandered over to ask him for a photo, noting that the black screens would make a great backdrop for a portrait. As you can see the portrait of Luke turned out really well, almost like a promotional portrait.



Thanks for entertaining us Luke, thanks for the photo and have a great summer season with your music.

