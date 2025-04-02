Previous
Brutalism by phil_howcroft
Photo 3428

Brutalism

Brutal Architecture in Nottingham, city centre.

This NCP concrete facade car park looks very ...how can I say politely ... awful / beautiful / bare / ugly / pretty / iconic / 70's / functional .... etc.

But a stones throw from Nottingham Castle
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
That would be two very different buildings. In the words of the King, when he was Prince of Wales - it’s a carbuncle!😜
April 2nd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah yes, a very divisive style. We still have a couple like that in Brum. My sister hates them. I’m ok with them.
April 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Well, it has character. But not character I want to have much to do with. Still a very nice capture of it. =)
April 2nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 lesley you are right , I am ok with them , they are functional and one could argue some beauty too

@marlboromaam I understand you Mags :)

@carole_sandford Carbuncle to many , art and beauty to some
April 2nd, 2025  
Philippa R
Functional is the word I'd use! Nicely captured though
April 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
One has to wonder if the plans were rubber stamped by someone blind…
April 2nd, 2025  
