Previous
Photo 3428
Brutalism
Brutal Architecture in Nottingham, city centre.
This NCP concrete facade car park looks very ...how can I say politely ... awful / beautiful / bare / ugly / pretty / iconic / 70's / functional .... etc.
But a stones throw from Nottingham Castle
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
6
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3509
photos
125
followers
101
following
939% complete
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3422
3423
3424
81
3425
3426
3427
3428
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
2nd April 2025 1:36pm
Tags
architecture
,
concrete
,
brutal
,
car park
,
brutalism
,
ncp
Carole Sandford
ace
That would be two very different buildings. In the words of the King, when he was Prince of Wales - it’s a carbuncle!😜
April 2nd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah yes, a very divisive style. We still have a couple like that in Brum. My sister hates them. I’m ok with them.
April 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Well, it has character. But not character I want to have much to do with. Still a very nice capture of it. =)
April 2nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
lesley you are right , I am ok with them , they are functional and one could argue some beauty too
@marlboromaam
I understand you Mags :)
@carole_sandford
Carbuncle to many , art and beauty to some
April 2nd, 2025
Philippa R
Functional is the word I'd use! Nicely captured though
April 2nd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
One has to wonder if the plans were rubber stamped by someone blind…
April 2nd, 2025
365 Project
