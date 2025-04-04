Sign up
Previous
Photo 3429
Directions
Spotted on a wall near Nottingham Castle
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3510
photos
125
followers
101
following
939% complete
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3423
3424
81
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
Suzanne
ace
Intriguing!
April 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nicely captured! But now that you mentioned it... I want to see Nottingham Castle. =)
April 4th, 2025
