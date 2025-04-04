Previous
Directions by phil_howcroft
Photo 3429

Directions

Spotted on a wall near Nottingham Castle

4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
939% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Intriguing!
April 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nicely captured! But now that you mentioned it... I want to see Nottingham Castle. =)
April 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact