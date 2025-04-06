Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 467 : Susan by phil_howcroft
Photo 3430

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 467 : Susan

There is a private library in Nottingham city centre. Nestled between a charity shop and a newsagent you can find Bromley House Library. Over 50,000 books, manuscripts, maps and other materials are spread over three floors of a Grade II* listed building. Nottingham Subscription Library (the former name of Bromley House Library) was formed in 1816, becoming one of the first subscription libraries in the local area, long before the establishment of public libraries.

I was walking around the city on Wednesday when I almost bumped into Susan who was leaving the library. So I struck up a conversation with her, initially asking her if she’s borrowed a book. She told me she hadn’t borrowed a book, she’d been for a coffee as it was a good and safe place for a social.

Susan has been a member for many years. We had a chat about the interior of the library (I’d had a tour of the library a few years ago).

I told her I was an amateur photographer and asked if I could take her photo stood in the doorway of the library. Susan agreed and I took several photos. I also did some closer portrait shots with the library name in the background.

Susan asked me if I was going to publish the photos, when I said “yes on my socials” she hesitated a bit. I showed her the photos of her in the doorway and asked if I could post one of those as she was small in the frame, she said it would be fine.

I thanked her for her time and letting me take her photo, we bumped fists and said goodbye.
Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Carole Sandford
Not sure that I’ve come across a private library before. It sounds like an interesting building.
Nice portrait too.
April 6th, 2025  
Mags
Very nice shot of Susan and sounds like a place I'd like to visit.
April 6th, 2025  
Zilli~
You did it again! Nice photo of this lovely lady
April 6th, 2025  
Philippa R
Susan looks lovely and the library sounds amazing, my type of place. Lovely shot.
April 6th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
Nice - ordinary people
April 6th, 2025  
