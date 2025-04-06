100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 467 : Susan

There is a private library in Nottingham city centre. Nestled between a charity shop and a newsagent you can find Bromley House Library. Over 50,000 books, manuscripts, maps and other materials are spread over three floors of a Grade II* listed building. Nottingham Subscription Library (the former name of Bromley House Library) was formed in 1816, becoming one of the first subscription libraries in the local area, long before the establishment of public libraries.



I was walking around the city on Wednesday when I almost bumped into Susan who was leaving the library. So I struck up a conversation with her, initially asking her if she’s borrowed a book. She told me she hadn’t borrowed a book, she’d been for a coffee as it was a good and safe place for a social.



Susan has been a member for many years. We had a chat about the interior of the library (I’d had a tour of the library a few years ago).



I told her I was an amateur photographer and asked if I could take her photo stood in the doorway of the library. Susan agreed and I took several photos. I also did some closer portrait shots with the library name in the background.



Susan asked me if I was going to publish the photos, when I said “yes on my socials” she hesitated a bit. I showed her the photos of her in the doorway and asked if I could post one of those as she was small in the frame, she said it would be fine.



I thanked her for her time and letting me take her photo, we bumped fists and said goodbye.

