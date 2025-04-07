100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 468 : David

This is David who I met last week in Nottingham. David owns a record shop inside the West End Arcade, a small arcade situated off Long Row.



The shops sells CD’s and Vinyl and was full of lots of stock. I told David we gave both our vinyl and CD collection to the Salvation Army Charity shop a few years ago. David was surprised it was only a few years ago as Vinyl is making a comeback, although he stated it still remains a very niche market and is difficult business to be in. David has been running the shop for many many years and before that it was run by his father, Eric. I asked David how old he was (70 years) and would he be passing the business to his children. David said his children had “proper jobs”, a teacher and a nurse, neither had shown any interest in a career in the music industry. I asked David about retirement and he said he should really looking at retiring.



I asked if he would be part of my street strangers project and as you can see he said yes.



Thank you for letting me take your photo David, it was nice to meet you, good luck with the business and a happy retirement once you get there!!!

