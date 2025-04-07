Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 468 : David by phil_howcroft
Photo 3431

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 468 : David

This is David who I met last week in Nottingham. David owns a record shop inside the West End Arcade, a small arcade situated off Long Row.

The shops sells CD’s and Vinyl and was full of lots of stock. I told David we gave both our vinyl and CD collection to the Salvation Army Charity shop a few years ago. David was surprised it was only a few years ago as Vinyl is making a comeback, although he stated it still remains a very niche market and is difficult business to be in. David has been running the shop for many many years and before that it was run by his father, Eric. I asked David how old he was (70 years) and would he be passing the business to his children. David said his children had “proper jobs”, a teacher and a nurse, neither had shown any interest in a career in the music industry. I asked David about retirement and he said he should really looking at retiring.

I asked if he would be part of my street strangers project and as you can see he said yes.

Thank you for letting me take your photo David, it was nice to meet you, good luck with the business and a happy retirement once you get there!!!
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
940% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great story and super in situ portrait
April 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , I have a shot with Vinyl in the background , I may post that one too
April 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the way he is flanked by all that music.
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact