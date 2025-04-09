Waiting for the No. 87

Previous
I was walking Elsie and got quite excited when I saw the queue at the Brackendale Avenue bus stop.

You can catch the 87, 58 and CC buses at the stop. The CC (Calverton Connection) had just passed the stop. The 58 here is a request stop for the outward bound bus from the city to Arnold (it's only a few stops from it's destination), so all the people here were wating for the 87.

The 87 is a city bound bus that travels to Nottingham via the City Hospital. There's not many catch the bus to the city here as the bus stop across the way. has a more frequent service to the city.

Anyway having explained the timetabling, I was excited to see so many people waiting , as usually it's only one or two people stood here , or one man and his dog (me and Elsie )
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I absolutely love this! The variety of people, the difference stances, the colours.....fabulous slice of life. Well done!
April 9th, 2025  
Philippa R
A lovely record of a moment in time beautifully captured!
April 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' I love it too , I hurried along the pavement to ensure (a) I got there before the bus and (b) there was a gap in the traffic so I had an uninterrupted view for my mobile phone photo

@philippar thanks Philippa , I think the sunshine, people and colours make the photo
April 9th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Really good photo. It feels like a film still.
April 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 thanks Lesley , that's kind of you to say
April 9th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Many of them seem deep in conversation. So good to see so many using this public service
April 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady Thanks Judith , I think there are a few "senior bus passes" about to be used here
April 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
A glimpse of everyday life. Refreshing :)
April 9th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love this Phil. I looked at the image before reading your comments. So much going on here. A couple of people seem to be looking at you, the woman gesturing with people looking at her, the two women involved in their conversation, and the man on the end, oblivious to it all! Fabulous shot!
April 9th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
April 9th, 2025  
