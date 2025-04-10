St. Marys Blossom

You've seen St. Mary's church Arnold many times on my photostream . It's very photogenic whatever time of year.



My fave is early summer when the roses🌹 and lavender 🪻are in bloom and run alongside the path .... See 30 June 2024 last year .



This is a stunning cherry tree ( I think , although it never produces cherries )



Shot on my mobile phone while walking Elsie about 12 midday. She's a great photo assistant 📷