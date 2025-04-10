Sign up
Previous
Photo 3433
St. Marys Blossom
You've seen St. Mary's church Arnold many times on my photostream . It's very photogenic whatever time of year.
My fave is early summer when the roses🌹 and lavender are in bloom and run alongside the path .... See 30 June 2024 last year .
This is a stunning cherry tree ( I think , although it never produces cherries )
Shot on my mobile phone while walking Elsie about 12 midday. She's a great photo assistant 📷
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3514
photos
124
followers
100
following
940% complete
View this month »
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
10th April 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
church
,
spring
,
blossom
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
st mary's
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
April 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glorious with blossom. Good choice, Elsie!
April 10th, 2025
