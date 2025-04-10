Previous
St. Marys Blossom by phil_howcroft
Photo 3433

St. Marys Blossom

You've seen St. Mary's church Arnold many times on my photostream . It's very photogenic whatever time of year.

My fave is early summer when the roses🌹 and lavender 🪻are in bloom and run alongside the path .... See 30 June 2024 last year .

This is a stunning cherry tree ( I think , although it never produces cherries )

Shot on my mobile phone while walking Elsie about 12 midday. She's a great photo assistant 📷
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
April 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious with blossom. Good choice, Elsie!
April 10th, 2025  
