Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3434
Ornament Shadows
This little wall basket holds little plant pots of home grown herbs in summer. Lettuce , basil and chives !!!
It was getting a bit rusty so I gave it a lick of paint in the week and now it's in place. I noticed it was casting a strong shadow and thought it might make a decent photo
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3515
photos
125
followers
101
following
940% complete
View this month »
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th April 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
wall
,
basket
Philippa R
Very nice Phil! Lovely shadow and the brickwork looks super
April 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Creates an intriguing optical illusion.
April 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely design and super shadow
April 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close