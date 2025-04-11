Previous
Ornament Shadows by phil_howcroft
Ornament Shadows

This little wall basket holds little plant pots of home grown herbs in summer. Lettuce , basil and chives !!!

It was getting a bit rusty so I gave it a lick of paint in the week and now it's in place. I noticed it was casting a strong shadow and thought it might make a decent photo

11th April 2025

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Very nice Phil! Lovely shadow and the brickwork looks super

April 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Creates an intriguing optical illusion.
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
What a lovely design and super shadow
April 11th, 2025  
