Photo 3435
Asda "Extra Special"
This is our local Asda, car park entrance.
Asda (10% owned by Walmart), is a big supermarket brand in the UK.
It's luxury items are known as "Extra Special" , I think the term could be used for the car park entrance, with it's beautiful blossom trees.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
3516
photos
125
followers
101
following
Tags
blossom
,
asda
,
extra special
