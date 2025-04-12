Previous
Asda "Extra Special" by phil_howcroft
Photo 3435

Asda "Extra Special"

This is our local Asda, car park entrance.

Asda (10% owned by Walmart), is a big supermarket brand in the UK.

It's luxury items are known as "Extra Special" , I think the term could be used for the car park entrance, with it's beautiful blossom trees.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
