My New Photography Assistant by phil_howcroft
Photo 3436

My New Photography Assistant

We went to watch the Easter Egg Bike run this morning.

Hundreds of motorbikes ride from The Forest Recreation Ground, Nottingham to Mansfield Fire Station carrying Easter Eggs and / or Money donations for disadvantaged children and children with special needs.

It's a fabulous event with crowds lining the route to clap and applaud the bikers.

We always go and today we met Willow and Alfie (our grandchildren) with Claire and Matt (daughter and son in law).

Anyway I was taking photos (as I do) ....

"Alfie do you want to take some photos?"

His face lit up !

"Push this button when you want to take a photo"

Alfie concentrated hard and pressed the button several times

"Keep pressing Alfie"

"Can I see Papa"

I show Alfie the photos, he seemed rather pleased

A budding two year old photographer, my new assistant, trusted with my high end Sony Camera and Lens !!!

See one of his photos in my extras folder

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-04-13


BTW : Willow had decided to pick dandelions and daisies with Nana rather than watch the bikes !!

Photo Credit : Matt
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful to see…
April 13th, 2025  
