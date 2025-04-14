Sign up
Previous
Photo 3437
Daisy in Natural Light
I thought I'd share another photo from the Film Noir photoshoot I did in February this year. If you remember the shoot was at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Centre.
This is model Daisy, shot using natural light streaming through a window of the turntable shed.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th February 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
photoshop
,
model
,
1940s
,
film noir
Beverley
ace
I remember… brilliant styling, and make up… she has a super ‘look’ it’s a wonderful photo…
April 14th, 2025
Philippa R
Gorgeous shot, I love her pose
April 14th, 2025
