Daisy in Natural Light by phil_howcroft
Photo 3437

Daisy in Natural Light

I thought I'd share another photo from the Film Noir photoshoot I did in February this year. If you remember the shoot was at Barrow Hill Roundhouse Railway Centre.

This is model Daisy, shot using natural light streaming through a window of the turntable shed.

14th April 2025

Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
I remember… brilliant styling, and make up… she has a super ‘look’ it’s a wonderful photo…
April 14th, 2025  
Philippa R
Gorgeous shot, I love her pose
April 14th, 2025  
