Inside the skate park bowl by phil_howcroft
Photo 3438

Inside the skate park bowl

We had a family get together today, with Kirsty , Claire (our daughters) and Willow and Alfie.

In the afternoon we went to the duck park, Alfie asked if we could go and see people doing bike tricks at the skate park.

When we got there I asked his Mum if we could go into the bowl. So I slid down the ramp and Alfie and Claire joined me.

Alfie loved it and so did I, although getting out of the steep sides proved rather difficult !!!

Kirsty gave me a hand up and Claire pushed me up. I would have been stuck in the bowl without assistance !
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Zilli~ ace
Sounds like fun! Alfie is getting all grown up!
April 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thanks zilli it was fun !
April 15th, 2025  
Philippa R
Awwww look at him on his bike! Go Alfie!!! (Glad you got out of the bowl Phil, we'd miss your photos!)
April 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Now that I would have liked to see a picture of Phil! 😂
April 15th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford I don't think it was captured on any devices Carole !!!!
April 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah sounds like great fun
April 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hilarious mental image of you! Alfie looks happy
April 15th, 2025  
