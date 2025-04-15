Inside the skate park bowl

We had a family get together today, with Kirsty , Claire (our daughters) and Willow and Alfie.



In the afternoon we went to the duck park, Alfie asked if we could go and see people doing bike tricks at the skate park.



When we got there I asked his Mum if we could go into the bowl. So I slid down the ramp and Alfie and Claire joined me.



Alfie loved it and so did I, although getting out of the steep sides proved rather difficult !!!



Kirsty gave me a hand up and Claire pushed me up. I would have been stuck in the bowl without assistance !