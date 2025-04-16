Previous
Live at Peggy's Skylight by phil_howcroft
Im the unofficial / official photographer for the Shipstones Street Jazz Orchestra.

They celebrated their 20th birthday at the weekend playing in the iconic Nottingham Jazz Club " Peggy's Skylight" .

Founded by a pianist & a singing chef, based in Nottingham’s Creative Quarter. The live acts at the venue reflect the diversity of the UK and international music scene, showcasing the best jazz, blues, soul, world & folk artists.

For photography, the lighting is really poor, so you are shooting at very high ISO's, it's not easy to get a good angle for creative shots.

This is one of the photos of the band in the venue, the roof / ceiling has several "Peggys Skylight" skylights, so it was important to include the skylight on the photo.

Black and white always works for Jazz.
Phil Howcroft

Dianne ace
Great image - I’ll bet they will be pleased with it.
April 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous jazz… b&w is wonderful I agree. A super photo… lots of body language…
April 16th, 2025  
