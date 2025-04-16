Live at Peggy's Skylight

Im the unofficial / official photographer for the Shipstones Street Jazz Orchestra.



They celebrated their 20th birthday at the weekend playing in the iconic Nottingham Jazz Club " Peggy's Skylight" .



Founded by a pianist & a singing chef, based in Nottingham’s Creative Quarter. The live acts at the venue reflect the diversity of the UK and international music scene, showcasing the best jazz, blues, soul, world & folk artists.



For photography, the lighting is really poor, so you are shooting at very high ISO's, it's not easy to get a good angle for creative shots.



This is one of the photos of the band in the venue, the roof / ceiling has several "Peggys Skylight" skylights, so it was important to include the skylight on the photo.



Black and white always works for Jazz.

