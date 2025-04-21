Previous
Venue by phil_howcroft
Photo 3441

Venue

I photographed a wedding yesterday.

I was recommended to Pippa and Ivan by Kaia, the daughter of Jane's friend Michelle, Kaia is also a friend of both my daughters.

I didn't charge a fee for the wedding, I asked Pippa and Ivan to donate my fee to the toddler group at a local church (Willow used to go there and now Alfie goes there).

The venue was in a stunning walled garden. It rained for most of the day !!! I took almost 1000 photos, which may sound a lot, but many were similar shots of the same scene.

Pippa and Ivan have asked that photos are not posted onto social media until they start posting photos.

I've been sorting the images out tonight and sent a preview of 20 images to them.

They think they are amazing and love them all !

This is the venue before any guests arrived
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
942% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Awesome Phil I’m sure they are wonderful memories you’ve documented
April 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@brigette thanks brigette that's kind of you to say
April 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely to be part of such a special day. I think they are very wise wanting to see them all and post their own first. Glad you are happy with your work and I love the donation idea.
April 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca Casa' , I'm retired , if I charge a fee I would have to declare it to HMRC and pay tax on it , I'd rather get the bride and groom to donate it to a good cause.
April 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Fabulous pov, that's a lot of photos you be sorting!!
April 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a wonderful opportunity to be recommended…I bet it was a joy to do it. Sooo Wonderful and an opportunity to make a real difference in their special day…. Well done…
April 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@phil_howcroft good thinking, Batman!
April 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Glad that they love their photos! Love the donation idea too.
April 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , I don't do many weddings , it's nearly 2 years since my last one and did a donation for that.
April 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yes rather a lot !!!
April 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beverley365 Beverley , I was obviously a little apprehensive when I arrived , but once you start taking photos and are in the zone you relax and enjoy !!
April 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what a lovely setting for a wedding. Nicely captured!
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact