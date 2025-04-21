Venue

I photographed a wedding yesterday.



I was recommended to Pippa and Ivan by Kaia, the daughter of Jane's friend Michelle, Kaia is also a friend of both my daughters.



I didn't charge a fee for the wedding, I asked Pippa and Ivan to donate my fee to the toddler group at a local church (Willow used to go there and now Alfie goes there).



The venue was in a stunning walled garden. It rained for most of the day !!! I took almost 1000 photos, which may sound a lot, but many were similar shots of the same scene.



Pippa and Ivan have asked that photos are not posted onto social media until they start posting photos.



I've been sorting the images out tonight and sent a preview of 20 images to them.



They think they are amazing and love them all !



This is the venue before any guests arrived

