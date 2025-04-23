Phil and Elsie in the Bluebells

We went a walk to Wollaton Hall and Dear Park this afternoon and had a stroll in a the bluebell wood in the park.



I set the camera up and gave it to Jane and said point it to me and Elsie



This is the result. It's not a very dense set of bluebells, but it did make for a nice photo



Elsie always looks stunning and will steal the show of any photo she is in

