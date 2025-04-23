Sign up
Previous
Photo 3442
Phil and Elsie in the Bluebells
We went a walk to Wollaton Hall and Dear Park this afternoon and had a stroll in a the bluebell wood in the park.
I set the camera up and gave it to Jane and said point it to me and Elsie
This is the result. It's not a very dense set of bluebells, but it did make for a nice photo
Elsie always looks stunning and will steal the show of any photo she is in
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3524
photos
124
followers
101
following
943% complete
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
82
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd April 2025 1:06pm
Tags
dog
,
woods
,
pup
,
hound
,
whippet
,
bluebells
,
sighthound
Philippa R
That's a lovely photo and the two of you look like you're having great fun, as usual! The bluebells are gorgeous too
April 23rd, 2025
