Bride and Groom : Pippa and Ivan by phil_howcroft
Photo 3443

Bride and Groom : Pippa and Ivan

This is Pippa and Ivan, the bride and groom, from the wedding I photographed on Monday.

I was recommended to Pippa and Ivan by Kaia, the daughter of Jane's friend Michelle, Kaia is also a friend of both my daughters.

As I mentioned earlier in the week, I didn't charge a fee for the wedding, I asked Pippa and Ivan to donate my fee to the toddler group at a local church (Willow used to go there and now Alfie goes there).

The venue was in a stunning walled garden. It rained for most of the day. If you look carefully in this photo you can see some raindrops falling into the scene (look at Ivan's suit).

24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Rob Z ace
A beautiful photo for their album Phil
April 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful ❤️❤️
April 24th, 2025  
Philippa R
Gorgeous (love her dress!)
April 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… her dress is gorgeous… wonderful with the wisteria
April 24th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely image..
April 24th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
The happy couple don’t look too bothered by the rain. Beautiful portrait.
April 24th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well done Phil, scary to be asked to do a wedding! They must be delighted with this lovely photo. Love where you took it in front if those wisteria flowers! Very pretty.
April 24th, 2025  
