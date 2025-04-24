Bride and Groom : Pippa and Ivan

This is Pippa and Ivan, the bride and groom, from the wedding I photographed on Monday.



I was recommended to Pippa and Ivan by Kaia, the daughter of Jane's friend Michelle, Kaia is also a friend of both my daughters.



As I mentioned earlier in the week, I didn't charge a fee for the wedding, I asked Pippa and Ivan to donate my fee to the toddler group at a local church (Willow used to go there and now Alfie goes there).



The venue was in a stunning walled garden. It rained for most of the day. If you look carefully in this photo you can see some raindrops falling into the scene (look at Ivan's suit).



