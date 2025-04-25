Previous
A quiet moment for the bride and groom by phil_howcroft
A quiet moment for the bride and groom

This is a candid shot from the wedding I photographed on Monday.

We had a small window of opportunity in the afternoon when the rain stopped.

I asked Pippa and Ivan to walk to the old gate at the end of the path as it was a good location for a photo.

I held back as they walked to the location and captured this candid shot.

I though it looked good in black and white
Phil Howcroft

I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Corinne C ace
Awesome in B&W. I like the atmosphere created by a shot of them walking towards their new life together.
April 25th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the quiet moment. The only quiet moment I remember at our wedding was when we took a few minutes to eat together.
April 25th, 2025  
Philippa R
That's a beautiful candid shot, so romantic!
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
A very romantic and lovely shot!
April 25th, 2025  
