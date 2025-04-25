Sign up
Previous
Photo 3444
A quiet moment for the bride and groom
This is a candid shot from the wedding I photographed on Monday.
We had a small window of opportunity in the afternoon when the rain stopped.
I asked Pippa and Ivan to walk to the old gate at the end of the path as it was a good location for a photo.
I held back as they walked to the location and captured this candid shot.
I though it looked good in black and white
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3526
photos
124
followers
101
following
943% complete
View this month »
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
3443
3444
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
21st April 2025 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
wedding
,
mono
,
bride
,
monochrome
,
groom
Corinne C
ace
Awesome in B&W. I like the atmosphere created by a shot of them walking towards their new life together.
April 25th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture of the quiet moment. The only quiet moment I remember at our wedding was when we took a few minutes to eat together.
April 25th, 2025
Philippa R
That's a beautiful candid shot, so romantic!
April 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very romantic and lovely shot!
April 25th, 2025
