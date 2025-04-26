Previous
Willow is a Squirrel by phil_howcroft
Willow is a Squirrel

Our Granddaughter Willow is a Squirrel.

Squirrels is the youngest group of the Scouts

Squirrels are 4 and 5 year old boys and girls

After Squirrels it is Rainbows , Brownies and Guides.

Today we went to Southwell, to watch her take part in the St. Georges Day Parade to Southwell Minster.

This was a shot before the parade as Willow was running in a field of dandelions and daisies.

Willows Mum and Auntie (our daughters) used to go to the parade 30 years ago !!! We used to go and support them with Lucy our first Whippet. Today we went to watch our Granddaughter with our third whippet Elsie !!! It felt rather surreal . Where did those 30 years go !!

I haven't posted a photo of her on parade as posting photos of other children onto social media is unacceptable in today's complex world

26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

Lesley ace
Such a happy shot
April 26th, 2025  
Philippa R
Beautifully captured, she looks so happy!
April 26th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely childhood shot, so happy, so free.
April 26th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
She looks so joyful. Marvellous capture!
April 26th, 2025  
