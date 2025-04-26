Willow is a Squirrel

Our Granddaughter Willow is a Squirrel.



Squirrels is the youngest group of the Scouts



Squirrels are 4 and 5 year old boys and girls



After Squirrels it is Rainbows , Brownies and Guides.



Today we went to Southwell, to watch her take part in the St. Georges Day Parade to Southwell Minster.



This was a shot before the parade as Willow was running in a field of dandelions and daisies.



Willows Mum and Auntie (our daughters) used to go to the parade 30 years ago !!! We used to go and support them with Lucy our first Whippet. Today we went to watch our Granddaughter with our third whippet Elsie !!! It felt rather surreal . Where did those 30 years go !!



I haven't posted a photo of her on parade as posting photos of other children onto social media is unacceptable in today's complex world



