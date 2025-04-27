Previous
Willow and Alfie take Elsie for a walk by phil_howcroft
Willow and Alfie take Elsie for a walk

Another photo from Southwell yesterday.

This is Willow and Alfie, "walking" Elsie in a field before the Scout and Guide St. George's Day parade to Southwell Minster.

27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
So beautiful… Elsie is such a beautiful well behaved member of the family. Lucky children.
April 27th, 2025  
@beverley365 thank you beverley , Elsie will be 3 in July, so has grown up with Alfie and Willow and appears to know they are little people , so she won't pull on her lead
April 27th, 2025  
Wow Alfie has grown so much….i think he’s going to be tall. Lovely photo of your two grandchildren.
April 27th, 2025  
So lovely! Alfie has grown so much & looks so grown up!
April 27th, 2025  
Adorable! How much older the children are looking
April 27th, 2025  
