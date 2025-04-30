Previous
Allium by phil_howcroft
Photo 3449

Allium

I do like Alliums and this weeks sunshine seems to have made them flower

A macro shot of an Allium head in our garden
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Phil Howcroft

Beautiful! I just have leafage at the moment!
April 30th, 2025  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond they are in a sunny spot Jackie so this weeks sun has encouraged them to flower (rather early I think)
April 30th, 2025  
Lovely shot. Ours are a bit behind, only just starting to bloom.
April 30th, 2025  
@carole_sandford I'm really surprised Carole that they have emerged this week , these must be early flowering one's , we have other Alliums in the garden which are way behind !!!
April 30th, 2025  
Beautiful!
April 30th, 2025  
