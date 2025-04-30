Sign up
Previous
Photo 3449
Allium
I do like Alliums and this weeks sunshine seems to have made them flower
A macro shot of an Allium head in our garden
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
5
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3531
photos
124
followers
101
following
944% complete
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th April 2025 7:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
macro
,
garden
,
allium
JackieR
ace
Beautiful! I just have leafage at the moment!
April 30th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
they are in a sunny spot Jackie so this weeks sun has encouraged them to flower (rather early I think)
April 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot. Ours are a bit behind, only just starting to bloom.
April 30th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
I'm really surprised Carole that they have emerged this week , these must be early flowering one's , we have other Alliums in the garden which are way behind !!!
April 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful!
April 30th, 2025
