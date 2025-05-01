Previous
Shed Man by phil_howcroft
Photo 3450

Shed Man

Shed Man , aka , Phil !!!

It was a beautiful day today, sunny and hot.

At about 7.30 pm we had some grey skies, so I decided it was OK to take Elsie out on her "afternoon walk" albeit several hours late !!

When I came home, it started raining and a shaft of sunlight shone through the grey skies, it lit our side path beautifully.

So I posed for a photo on my mobile phone ... "Shed Man Phil"

1st May 2025 1st May 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
Hi Shed Man! When we were driving back from 5mile, shortly before 9pm, there were some dark clouds, but no rain. It’s been 25°C here today & it’s still 16°C now.
May 1st, 2025  
