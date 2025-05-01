Sign up
Previous
Photo 3450
Shed Man
Shed Man , aka , Phil !!!
It was a beautiful day today, sunny and hot.
At about 7.30 pm we had some grey skies, so I decided it was OK to take Elsie out on her "afternoon walk" albeit several hours late !!
When I came home, it started raining and a shaft of sunlight shone through the grey skies, it lit our side path beautifully.
So I posed for a photo on my mobile phone ... "Shed Man Phil"
1st May 2025
1st May 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3532
photos
124
followers
101
following
945% complete
View this month »
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
1st May 2025 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
shed
Carole Sandford
ace
Hi Shed Man! When we were driving back from 5mile, shortly before 9pm, there were some dark clouds, but no rain. It’s been 25°C here today & it’s still 16°C now.
May 1st, 2025
