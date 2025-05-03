100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 469 : Rachel

Rachel dressed as a banana.



It’s a tradition among some football supporters to dress in fancy dress on the last day of the season. Today was the last day of the season in the football league.



I drove to Bolton today to watch my team, Bolton Wanderers, play host to Stevenage. It was a proper last day of the season match, with nothing resting on the result, as Stevenage were not in danger of relegation and Bolton were not going to gain a play off place.



This is Rachel, a Stevenage supporter. I saw her with a group of fancy dress supporters walking across the stadium car park.



“Are you Stevenage or Bolton?”



“Stevenage”



I then introduced myself and explained my strangers project. Rachel seemed pleased to let me take her photo. I asked her to stand in the concourse to the stadium hotel as it was in the shade.



Rachel had travelled to the north west on Friday, staying in a hotel in Manchester, before arriving in Bolton at 12.30 for the 15.00 hours kick off.



Rachel’s friends also wanted to be in on the photo, so I did a group shot too.



That was it, photoshoot over , we bumped fists and I wished her a “good game”



As for the match, a bit of a none event, a 1-1 draw, to end the season in 8th.



Stevenage brought 364 supporters ( as seen in the last photo ) in the 20k attendance



See you all next season, in August

