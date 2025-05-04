Previous
Concert for Peace by phil_howcroft
Photo 3452

Concert for Peace

We went to a Concert For Peace this afternoon at Nottingham's Victory Embankment, by the side of the River Trent.

Organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, the event commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.

This is the Band of the Royal Engineers. We also saw performances from Nottingham Military Wives Choir and the Ukrainian Community Choir.

The band played a very eclectic mix of songs, Micheal Jackson, Queen, The Beatles and a
You Can't Stop the Beat Medley from the Musical Hairspray.

The finale was a joint performance with the choirs and included last night of the proms favourites, Land of Hope and Glory , Jerusalem and Rule Britannia

4th May 2025 4th May 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That sounds like a brilliant concert.
May 4th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca it was good Casa' right down your street I'd say, it was cold though on the banks of the Trent, back to warm coats , considering it was 26C on Thursday
May 4th, 2025  
Caterina
Beautiful event. And nice colorful picture. Fav
May 4th, 2025  
Hazel ace
An impressively symmetrical shot, Phil, with the lovely red uniforms!
May 4th, 2025  
