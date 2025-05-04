Sign up
Previous
Photo 3452
Concert for Peace
We went to a Concert For Peace this afternoon at Nottingham's Victory Embankment, by the side of the River Trent.
Organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, the event commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.
This is the Band of the Royal Engineers. We also saw performances from Nottingham Military Wives Choir and the Ukrainian Community Choir.
The band played a very eclectic mix of songs, Micheal Jackson, Queen, The Beatles and a
You Can't Stop the Beat Medley from the Musical Hairspray.
The finale was a joint performance with the choirs and included last night of the proms favourites, Land of Hope and Glory , Jerusalem and Rule Britannia
4th May 2025
4
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3535
photos
124
followers
101
following
945% complete
3452
3452
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
4th May 2025 11:04am
Tags
ve day
,
armed forces
,
vj day
,
concert for peace
,
royal engineers
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That sounds like a brilliant concert.
May 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
it was good Casa' right down your street I'd say, it was cold though on the banks of the Trent, back to warm coats , considering it was 26C on Thursday
May 4th, 2025
Caterina
Beautiful event. And nice colorful picture. Fav
May 4th, 2025
Hazel
ace
An impressively symmetrical shot, Phil, with the lovely red uniforms!
May 4th, 2025
