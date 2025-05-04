Concert for Peace

We went to a Concert For Peace this afternoon at Nottingham's Victory Embankment, by the side of the River Trent.



Organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, the event commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day.



This is the Band of the Royal Engineers. We also saw performances from Nottingham Military Wives Choir and the Ukrainian Community Choir.



The band played a very eclectic mix of songs, Micheal Jackson, Queen, The Beatles and a

You Can't Stop the Beat Medley from the Musical Hairspray.



The finale was a joint performance with the choirs and included last night of the proms favourites, Land of Hope and Glory , Jerusalem and Rule Britannia



