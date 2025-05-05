Previous
Nat by phil_howcroft
Photo 3453

Nat

There is a statue of Nat Lofthouse OBE outside the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.

Nat is probably the Wanderers most famous player. He was a one club player, he played 452 games for us and scored 255 goals. He also played for England, he won 33 caps for England between 1950 and 1958, scoring 30 goals, with one of the highest goals-per-game ratios of any England player. On 25 May 1952, Nat became known as the 'Lion of Vienna' after scoring his second goal in England's 3–2 victory over Austria. In doing so he was elbowed in the face, tackled from behind, and finally brought down by the goalkeeper.

This is a photo of the statue, if you position your camera in the correct position you can get the club badge and name of the club into the frame.

I've not showed his legs and plinth as I would get all the spectators in the shot and wanted a minimalistic look
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Not known to me but then I don't follow that game. He's not alive now, I learnt but did have a good innings as they say!
May 5th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice Phil. It's so nice that players who are so skilled and work so hard are honored for their efforts. It has to take a toll on their bodies for the rest of their lives.
May 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@mccarth1 kerry he was a centre forward , he was renowned for his heading ability (the balls were heavy back in the day) , he suffered from dementia late in life , medical professionals say that many old footballers are suffering in later life because of heading
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact