Nat

There is a statue of Nat Lofthouse OBE outside the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.



Nat is probably the Wanderers most famous player. He was a one club player, he played 452 games for us and scored 255 goals. He also played for England, he won 33 caps for England between 1950 and 1958, scoring 30 goals, with one of the highest goals-per-game ratios of any England player. On 25 May 1952, Nat became known as the 'Lion of Vienna' after scoring his second goal in England's 3–2 victory over Austria. In doing so he was elbowed in the face, tackled from behind, and finally brought down by the goalkeeper.



This is a photo of the statue, if you position your camera in the correct position you can get the club badge and name of the club into the frame.



I've not showed his legs and plinth as I would get all the spectators in the shot and wanted a minimalistic look