Camera Club Model Evening : Sarah

We had a model evening at camera club this evening.



Sarah, a part time professional model (she has a day job too), visited the club.



I also arranged for an amateur model to attend. My model was very elegant, has beautiful eyes , walks with great stylle , has long legs, had a pedicure for the shoot , is probably the fastest runner in the town , has a long nose, which is sometimes wet and four legs and is called Elsie.



This is Sarah striking a pose under Mario's home studio lights.



Elsie's photos were took by some other club members, so I will have to wait to post them (although I have a Phil / Elsie portrait shot on my camera by Mario)