Previous
Camera Club Model Evening : Sarah by phil_howcroft
Photo 3454

Camera Club Model Evening : Sarah

We had a model evening at camera club this evening.

Sarah, a part time professional model (she has a day job too), visited the club.

I also arranged for an amateur model to attend. My model was very elegant, has beautiful eyes , walks with great stylle , has long legs, had a pedicure for the shoot , is probably the fastest runner in the town , has a long nose, which is sometimes wet and four legs and is called Elsie.

This is Sarah striking a pose under Mario's home studio lights.

Elsie's photos were took by some other club members, so I will have to wait to post them (although I have a Phil / Elsie portrait shot on my camera by Mario)
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
946% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

J A Byrdlip ace
those long, wet nose models sit for alot of treats :-)
May 6th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@byrdlip they do indeed , thank you
May 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice!!!
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact