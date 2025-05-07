Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3455
Model Night
Model Night
My human dad took me to his Camera Club yesterday. He didn’t tell me I was going to model! OK I know I am elegant, have beautiful eyes, long legs and had a pedicure last night, but I’m a dog
Anyway we walked into the clubroom and I was a bit overwhelmed, it was noisy and people started crowding me. I do know a few of the members but it is a lot for a little whippet to take in.
I stood by my dad as he took some photos of the professional model Sarah.
Mario had set up some lights for headshots, so my dad volunteered the two of us to model, we sat on a stool and posed for various members.
The tea break was my favourite part of the night, I shared a custard cream with my dad and blagged some digestive bits from Nev and John.
After the break my dad took my dog harness off and suggested I posed on my own against a pink backdrop with softbox lighting. Are you are impressed with my knowledge of studio setups
He did the wait, wait wait trick, offering me a kibble treat on the “here” instruction. It sort of worked. My dad joined me on set too, offering me kibbles to pose.
I was in the club for well over an hour, before my dad decided I could go home. We met my mum at the top of the road and dad returned to the club
Thanks to everyone at Arnold and District Camera Club for welcoming me
There is a cracking shot of me and my dad in his "extras folder" .
This shot and the portrait of me and my dad were took by Mario
7th May 2025
7th May 25
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3539
photos
124
followers
101
following
946% complete
View this month »
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
Latest from all albums
3450
3451
83
3452
3453
3454
84
3455
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
studio
,
pup
,
puppy
,
whippet
,
studio lighting
Judith Johnson
ace
Well, this is a fabulous shot of you Elsie! Your dad did a very good job, and so did you!
May 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful Elsie!
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@busylady
thanks Judith , my friend Mario took this , I am on the left of the frame as you look at it tempting elsie with a little dog treat
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@happypat
thank you pat we think so too
May 7th, 2025
julia
ace
Well done Elsie.. May need you for our Camera club in a few months when we hold a portrait workshop..
May 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
You don’t see a pink background that often, I think it works well. This is a great shot of Elsie!
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@carole_sandford
Carole , Mario chose it because he knew the model was wearing a pink dress
May 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@julzmaioro
Julia , thank you , She was a bit nervous at times , but whippets are like that !
May 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close