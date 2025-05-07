Previous
Model Night by phil_howcroft
My human dad took me to his Camera Club yesterday. He didn’t tell me I was going to model! OK I know I am elegant, have beautiful eyes, long legs and had a pedicure last night, but I’m a dog

Anyway we walked into the clubroom and I was a bit overwhelmed, it was noisy and people started crowding me. I do know a few of the members but it is a lot for a little whippet to take in.

I stood by my dad as he took some photos of the professional model Sarah.

Mario had set up some lights for headshots, so my dad volunteered the two of us to model, we sat on a stool and posed for various members.

The tea break was my favourite part of the night, I shared a custard cream with my dad and blagged some digestive bits from Nev and John.

After the break my dad took my dog harness off and suggested I posed on my own against a pink backdrop with softbox lighting. Are you are impressed with my knowledge of studio setups

He did the wait, wait wait trick, offering me a kibble treat on the “here” instruction. It sort of worked. My dad joined me on set too, offering me kibbles to pose.

I was in the club for well over an hour, before my dad decided I could go home. We met my mum at the top of the road and dad returned to the club

Thanks to everyone at Arnold and District Camera Club for welcoming me

There is a cracking shot of me and my dad in his "extras folder" .

This shot and the portrait of me and my dad were took by Mario
Judith Johnson ace
Well, this is a fabulous shot of you Elsie! Your dad did a very good job, and so did you!
May 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Beautiful Elsie!
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , my friend Mario took this , I am on the left of the frame as you look at it tempting elsie with a little dog treat
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thank you pat we think so too
May 7th, 2025  
julia ace
Well done Elsie.. May need you for our Camera club in a few months when we hold a portrait workshop..
May 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You don’t see a pink background that often, I think it works well. This is a great shot of Elsie!
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , Mario chose it because he knew the model was wearing a pink dress
May 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@julzmaioro Julia , thank you , She was a bit nervous at times , but whippets are like that !
May 7th, 2025  
