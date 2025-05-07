Model Night

My human dad took me to his Camera Club yesterday. He didn’t tell me I was going to model! OK I know I am elegant, have beautiful eyes, long legs and had a pedicure last night, but I’m a dog



Anyway we walked into the clubroom and I was a bit overwhelmed, it was noisy and people started crowding me. I do know a few of the members but it is a lot for a little whippet to take in.



I stood by my dad as he took some photos of the professional model Sarah.



Mario had set up some lights for headshots, so my dad volunteered the two of us to model, we sat on a stool and posed for various members.



The tea break was my favourite part of the night, I shared a custard cream with my dad and blagged some digestive bits from Nev and John.



After the break my dad took my dog harness off and suggested I posed on my own against a pink backdrop with softbox lighting. Are you are impressed with my knowledge of studio setups



He did the wait, wait wait trick, offering me a kibble treat on the “here” instruction. It sort of worked. My dad joined me on set too, offering me kibbles to pose.



I was in the club for well over an hour, before my dad decided I could go home. We met my mum at the top of the road and dad returned to the club



Thanks to everyone at Arnold and District Camera Club for welcoming me



There is a cracking shot of me and my dad in his "extras folder" .



This shot and the portrait of me and my dad were took by Mario