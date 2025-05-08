Previous
Nev by phil_howcroft
Nev

This is New, photographed by me (and Elsie) at our camera club on Tuesday.

Nev is one our club members, we photographed each other under studio lights as well as photographing model Sarah
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a wonderful characterful headshot. Love it.
May 8th, 2025  
