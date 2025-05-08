Sign up
Previous
Photo 3456
Nev
This is New, photographed by me (and Elsie) at our camera club on Tuesday.
Nev is one our club members, we photographed each other under studio lights as well as photographing model Sarah
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
1
Tags
portrait
,
studio
,
box
,
lighting
,
soft
,
headshot
,
mature
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a wonderful characterful headshot. Love it.
May 8th, 2025
