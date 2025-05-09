Camera Club Model Evening : Sarah in Denim

We had a model evening at Arnold and District Camera Club on Tuesday evening.



Sarah, a professional model visited the club.



You will have seen my previous post of Elsie, my whippet, who also posed as a model for club members



These three images show Sarah striking a pose under Bob's home studio lights.



I feel more at ease asking strangers on the street for photos as opposed to working under studio lights. Sarah, however needed little direction from me as she struck up some poses.



I think I knelt down to take some photos and Sarah followed, although I think Sarah also sat down when I tried to get Elsie on set with her (Elsie was a bit nervous and wouldn't join Sarah), so maybe it was Elsie who prompted this pose.



Anyway, thank you Sarah for posing for me and thank you Bob for bringing your lights down to the club and advising on camera settings.



Sony A6700, edited in Darktable