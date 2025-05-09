Previous
Camera Club Model Evening : Sarah in Denim by phil_howcroft
Photo 3457

Camera Club Model Evening : Sarah in Denim

We had a model evening at Arnold and District Camera Club on Tuesday evening.

Sarah, a professional model visited the club.

You will have seen my previous post of Elsie, my whippet, who also posed as a model for club members

These three images show Sarah striking a pose under Bob's home studio lights.

I feel more at ease asking strangers on the street for photos as opposed to working under studio lights. Sarah, however needed little direction from me as she struck up some poses.

I think I knelt down to take some photos and Sarah followed, although I think Sarah also sat down when I tried to get Elsie on set with her (Elsie was a bit nervous and wouldn't join Sarah), so maybe it was Elsie who prompted this pose.

Anyway, thank you Sarah for posing for me and thank you Bob for bringing your lights down to the club and advising on camera settings.

Sony A6700, edited in Darktable
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The red earrings make this shot for me.
May 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific portrait.
May 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great portrait, the lighting is just right. I particularly like the red lipstick & earrings. If it was my photo I would probably crop the feet out - I don’t like feet! 😜
May 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful portrait and a great pose , Love the all blue and the red lips and earings to bring your focus to the face !
May 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Another fabulous portrait - like a fashion magazine.
May 9th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely done!
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
