Street Art : SpaceWoman by phil_howcroft
Photo 3458

Street Art : SpaceWoman

There is a wall in Hockley, Nottingham that always has some fabulous artwork / graffiti. It seems to change fairly regularly too.

This is a Spacewoman, I tried googling to find some background information, but I wasn't successful
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Mags ace
That's an interesting mural. Looks very sci-fi 60s.
May 11th, 2025  
