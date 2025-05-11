Sign up
Previous
Photo 3459
Take Off
Elsie leaping off our decking chasing her ball , don't you just love how flexible and agile she is
11th May 2025
11th May 25
2
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3543
photos
124
followers
101
following
947% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
11th May 2025 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
pup
,
whippet
,
leap
Mags
ace
Super Elsie!
May 11th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks Mags , she is :)
May 11th, 2025
