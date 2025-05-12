100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 470 : Abdul

Being a Bolton Wanderers supporter, it would be very easy for lots of my strangers to be football related. In fact in my first 100 strangers, I had several people from my journeys watching the Wanderers. However, I like my strangers project to reflect the diverse and inclusive society we live in, so I have restricted the number of football related strangers.



Last Saturday was our last game of the 2024-2025 season so I decided it would be OK to to a football related stranger.



This is Abdul, he is a steward at Bolton Wanderers Football Club, Abdul has been stewarding for about two years now, exclusively to the Wanderers. In effect he is “front of house”, one of the first people you will see when you approach the stadium from the East via Mansell Way. Abdul looks very smart in his Wanders High Vis Jacket and Wanderers Shirt and Tie.



As we chatted he directed a couple of fans towards their turnstiles, answering their direct question. I assume he was also looking for congestion on the concourse and monitoring crowd control.



Abdul told me he gets a message on his mobile phone in the morning informing him of his duties for the match. He really likes car park duty. If he’d been on away turnstiles duty, then he would have only had 364 Stevenage supporters to manage.



Thanks for letting me take your photo Abdul, see you next season at the Toughsheet Community Stadium

