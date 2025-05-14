Previous
String Sinfonia by phil_howcroft
Photo 3461

String Sinfonia

We went to the last Nottingham Trent University lunchtime concert of the academic year today.

The concerts are free , held at the University Hall and give students the experience of playing to live audiences

We sat on the front row and I took a few photos with my mobile
14th May 2025

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
I bet that sounded heavenly! Lovely capture.
May 14th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Good capture and choice of crop ratio. (The uni hall looks well-maintained)
Free lunchtime concerts are great for the performers and the audience.
May 14th, 2025  
