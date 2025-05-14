Sign up
Previous
Photo 3461
String Sinfonia
We went to the last Nottingham Trent University lunchtime concert of the academic year today.
The concerts are free , held at the University Hall and give students the experience of playing to live audiences
We sat on the front row and I took a few photos with my mobile
14th May 2025
14th May 25
2
0
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
14th May 2025 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
university
,
ntu
,
nottingham trent university
,
string sinfonia
Mags
ace
I bet that sounded heavenly! Lovely capture.
May 14th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Good capture and choice of crop ratio. (The uni hall looks well-maintained)
Free lunchtime concerts are great for the performers and the audience.
May 14th, 2025
Free lunchtime concerts are great for the performers and the audience.