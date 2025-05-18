100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal

I went to Nottingham University Jubilee Campus this afternoon to photograph some of the stunning buildings and architecture. I took Elsie with me as my photo assistant.



I was photographing the Yang Fugia building when two students walked into the frame, as they passed me I smiled and one of then asked if Elsie was a Galgo (a Spanish Greyhound) .



“She’s a Whippet”



“A whippet”?



“Yes they are smaller than a Galgo and the ears are slightly different. Are you from Spain?”



Meet Ghazi, a Business student from Madrid and Talal a Law student from Jordan.



As we were near the Sports Field and Building, I asked Ghazi if he followed football. He was a Real Madrid supporter and Talal was a Barca’ supporter.



Ghazi ashed me who I supported.



“Bolton Wanderers, have you heard of them?”



“Bulton” (Spanish people seem to put a “U” in Bolton, it makes them sound very cosmopolitan)



Yes I have seen youtube videos of Ronaldo making his debut for Man Utd against Bolton (he gave a young full back named Nicky Hunt the runaround).



I then told them about my strangers street project and asked if I could take there photo. Ghazi was a little hesitant until I showed him my Insta feed, but encouraged by Talal they both agreed .

I decided to use some trees as a backdrop as they were none distracting, I have however posted an image in my extras album showing them walking towards me to show the architecture and enhance the story



Thank you both, for letting me take your photo, good luck with your studies and enjoy your life in Nottingham