Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal by phil_howcroft
Photo 3463

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal

100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 471 : Ghazi and Talal

I went to Nottingham University Jubilee Campus this afternoon to photograph some of the stunning buildings and architecture. I took Elsie with me as my photo assistant.

I was photographing the Yang Fugia building when two students walked into the frame, as they passed me I smiled and one of then asked if Elsie was a Galgo (a Spanish Greyhound) .

“She’s a Whippet”

“A whippet”?

“Yes they are smaller than a Galgo and the ears are slightly different. Are you from Spain?”

Meet Ghazi, a Business student from Madrid and Talal a Law student from Jordan.

As we were near the Sports Field and Building, I asked Ghazi if he followed football. He was a Real Madrid supporter and Talal was a Barca’ supporter.

Ghazi ashed me who I supported.

“Bolton Wanderers, have you heard of them?”

“Bulton” (Spanish people seem to put a “U” in Bolton, it makes them sound very cosmopolitan)

Yes I have seen youtube videos of Ronaldo making his debut for Man Utd against Bolton (he gave a young full back named Nicky Hunt the runaround).

I then told them about my strangers street project and asked if I could take there photo. Ghazi was a little hesitant until I showed him my Insta feed, but encouraged by Talal they both agreed .
I decided to use some trees as a backdrop as they were none distracting, I have however posted an image in my extras album showing them walking towards me to show the architecture and enhance the story

Thank you both, for letting me take your photo, good luck with your studies and enjoy your life in Nottingham
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
948% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 18th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful
May 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful young men - what engaging and friendly smiles . Nicely captured Phil !
May 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely portrait. They look like good friends.
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact