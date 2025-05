Nottingham University : Ingenuity Centre

This is the Ingenuity Centre on the Jubilee Campus of Nottingham University. The Ingenuity Lab is where students and alumni of the University of Nottingham can explore their business ideas and start their own enterprises.



The three-storey circular building contains a mix of open-plan hot desk areas and private offices for technology start-up businesses, along with a café, seminar rooms, and a full-height central atrium.