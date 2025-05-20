Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3465
Sir Colin Campbell Building
Another building from my visit to Nottingham University Jubilee Campus
The Sir Colin Campbell Building on top of a bit of a grass hill
20th May 2025
20th May 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3550
photos
125
followers
101
following
949% complete
View this month »
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Latest from all albums
3459
3460
3461
3462
85
3463
3464
3465
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
18th May 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
That's cool! It looks like a helmet!
May 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close