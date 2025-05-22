Previous
A rose by any other name would smell as sweet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3466

A rose by any other name would smell as sweet

A rose from our garden, shot this afternoon in bright sunshine, I stood in front of the rose to ensure it was in the shade, then pointed my Sony RX100M7 into the centre of it's beautiful petals.

Best on black if you can do another click.

Signing off for a week now, as we are off to our favourite bit of paradise in Mallorca, to say hello to the mountain goats that share the beach with the visitors.

See you all soon 🌞⛱️🍷📷 🌴✈️
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous!
May 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful folds in those red petals.
May 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Classic and beautiful. Enjoy Mallorca!
May 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture, lovely petal details.
May 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing on black. Have a good one, Phil!
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact