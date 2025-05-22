A rose by any other name would smell as sweet

A rose from our garden, shot this afternoon in bright sunshine, I stood in front of the rose to ensure it was in the shade, then pointed my Sony RX100M7 into the centre of it's beautiful petals.



Best on black if you can do another click.



Signing off for a week now, as we are off to our favourite bit of paradise in Mallorca, to say hello to the mountain goats that share the beach with the visitors.



See you all soon 🌞⛱️🍷📷 🌴✈️

