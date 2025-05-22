Sign up
Previous
Photo 3466
A rose by any other name would smell as sweet
A rose from our garden, shot this afternoon in bright sunshine, I stood in front of the rose to ensure it was in the shade, then pointed my Sony RX100M7 into the centre of it's beautiful petals.
Best on black if you can do another click.
Signing off for a week now, as we are off to our favourite bit of paradise in Mallorca, to say hello to the mountain goats that share the beach with the visitors.
See you all soon 🌞⛱️🍷📷 🌴✈️
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3551
photos
126
followers
101
following
949% complete
View this month »
Tags
red
,
macro
,
rose
,
petals
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous!
May 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful folds in those red petals.
May 22nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Classic and beautiful. Enjoy Mallorca!
May 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture, lovely petal details.
May 22nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Amazing on black. Have a good one, Phil!
May 22nd, 2025
