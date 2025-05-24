Contre Jour on the Playa

We've just returned from our holiday to Mallorca, so expect a few catchup photos from our holiday



This is the playa at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca , Spain. It's a beautiful tranquil village and playa.



Shot into the sun as we made our way for a morning on the beach



That's Jane by the way, pink, blue skies and shimmering water. Very artistic.



I did get permission from Jane to post the photo !!!