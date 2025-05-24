Previous
Contre Jour on the Playa by phil_howcroft
Photo 3467

Contre Jour on the Playa

We've just returned from our holiday to Mallorca, so expect a few catchup photos from our holiday

This is the playa at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca , Spain. It's a beautiful tranquil village and playa.

Shot into the sun as we made our way for a morning on the beach

That's Jane by the way, pink, blue skies and shimmering water. Very artistic.

I did get permission from Jane to post the photo !!!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
LManning (Laura) ace
It's stunning! Hope you had a marvellous holiday.
May 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
May 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning Laura it is stunning and we did have a great holiday . We go there every year
May 30th, 2025  
