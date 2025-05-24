Sign up
Photo 3467
Contre Jour on the Playa
We've just returned from our holiday to Mallorca, so expect a few catchup photos from our holiday
This is the playa at Cala Mesquida, Mallorca , Spain. It's a beautiful tranquil village and playa.
Shot into the sun as we made our way for a morning on the beach
That's Jane by the way, pink, blue skies and shimmering water. Very artistic.
I did get permission from Jane to post the photo !!!
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
sand
sea
beach
mountains
playa
spain
mallorca
cala mesquida
LManning (Laura)
It's stunning! Hope you had a marvellous holiday.
May 30th, 2025
Zilli~
Lovely
May 30th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
@ljmanning
Laura it is stunning and we did have a great holiday . We go there every year
May 30th, 2025
