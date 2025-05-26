Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3469
Footsteps In The Sand
My footsteps , shot on my mobile phone, on the beach, edited to mono on the flight home, using the phone editor.
Looks really good for a phone shot !
26th May 2025
26th May 25
3
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
29th May 2025 9:46am
Tags
black and white
,
beach
,
mono
,
playa
,
footsteps
Mags
ace
Nicely made and captured. =)
May 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice half and half ;)
May 31st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very cool!
May 31st, 2025
