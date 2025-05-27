Previous
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 472 : Sebastián by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 472 : Sebastián

Taking photos of strangers in a different country is a challenge, especially as my knowledge of Spanish is only a few keywords !

We took a local bus to Cala Ratjada / Rajada (two spellings), which is a busy port and resort. The esplanade is full of chic boutiques, sculptures and trendy bars, restaurants and coffee shops.

We had a walk around the port and then walked along a path away from the resort. As we left the port I noticed a really cool looking restaurant, Norai @noraicalarajada I was attracted to some fabulous big portraits on the walls of the restaurant. We continued our walk for a few hundred metres and walked back towards the port. I told my wife I was going to go in the restaurant for a look at the portraits on the wall. It was about 11 am so there were no customers.

As I walked into the restaurant, with my camera around my neck, I saw two young men behind the bar and I pointed to the portraits and said “fantástico” and gestured to ask if they had took the photos.

Sebastián, one of the young men told me they were the work of his boss and his bosses sister (but it may have been his wife). They were from Barcelona, Catalans. He showed me the photos on the wall and told me who took the photo. I then asked Sebastián if I could take his photo (I pointed at my camera and pointed at Sebastián and said “photo”). As you can see Sebastián was a willing sitter

I asked if I could post to Instagram and Sebastian gave me a card with the restaurants Insta’ account. I said gracias too many times, bumped fists and told Sebastián my name was Phil

Thank you Sebastián for letting me take your photo. I wish your restaurant a great summer 2025. It’s a cool restaurant and appears to be a specialist in all things seafood.

I've included Sebastián and one of the fabulous portraits to help tell the story.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
I do love your stories Phil! Sebastián looks cool in that photo and nice to get the other photo behind him
June 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Loved reading that, you did well considering the language barrier! Lovely pair of portraits.
June 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful portrait of this young man and great narrative!
June 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks a cheerful chap! Well done with the communication.
June 1st, 2025  
