Waiting by phil_howcroft
Photo 3471

Waiting

Waiting for the Cala Ratjada Express.

The Express is a speedboat which does trips along the coast / cultural trips to beauty spots / trips to markets or just transfers to different coastal towns.

Street photography Mallorcan style
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
At least there is shade. Nice shot.
June 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Some don't look too pleased to be waiting. Nice street capture!
June 2nd, 2025  
