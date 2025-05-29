Sign up
Previous
Photo 3472
Fising Nets
Two men appearing to be untangling Orr fixing some fishing nets.
Harbour life at Cala Ratjada / Cala Rajada
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
colours
fishing
nets
mallorca
fishing nets
espanol
Carole Sandford
ace
A very colourful capture.
June 2nd, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
An interesting scene, what a job!
June 2nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful scene. Love the colours, lines, patterns and the interaction between the two workers.
June 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an amazing sight ! - all those nets, lovely colours , and shapes as they lay on the ground , What a job , essential but tedious !
June 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
How interesting and so colorful!
June 2nd, 2025
