Fising Nets by phil_howcroft
Photo 3472

Fising Nets

Two men appearing to be untangling Orr fixing some fishing nets.

Harbour life at Cala Ratjada / Cala Rajada

29th May 2025 29th May 25

Phil Howcroft

Carole Sandford ace
A very colourful capture.
June 2nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
An interesting scene, what a job!
June 2nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful scene. Love the colours, lines, patterns and the interaction between the two workers.
June 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an amazing sight ! - all those nets, lovely colours , and shapes as they lay on the ground , What a job , essential but tedious !
June 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
How interesting and so colorful!
June 2nd, 2025  
